Exeter Chiefs: Gloucester's Aaron Hinkley and Scarlets' Corey Baldwin sign
- From the section Rugby Union
Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs have signed Gloucester flanker Aaron Hinkley and Scarlets back Corey Baldwin on deals to start next season.
England Under-20 forward Hinkley, 20, has played 12 games for Gloucester and has agreed a two-year contract.
"Everyone knows Exeter are one of the best clubs in Europe and that they have created a great environment and a great culture for their players," he said.
Baldwin, 21, can play at centre or wing and has played 24 times for Scarlets.
He is a Wales Under-20 international and English qualified, but the length of his deal at Sandy Park has not been disclosed.
"They have shown for a number of years now that they are one of the best teams around, so for me it's going to be a great challenge to go down there and test myself in a different environment," Baldwin told the Exeter website.
Last season's Premiership runners-up Exeter have previously signed Scotland internationals Jonny Gray and Sam Hidalgo-Clyne for the 2020-21 campaign.