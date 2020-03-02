Exeter Chiefs: Gloucester's Aaron Hinkley and Scarlets' Corey Baldwin sign

Aaron Hinkley scored tries against Harlequins and London Irish in this season's Premiership Rugby Cup

Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs have signed Gloucester flanker Aaron Hinkley and Scarlets back Corey Baldwin on deals to start next season.

England Under-20 forward Hinkley, 20, has played 12 games for Gloucester and has agreed a two-year contract.

"Everyone knows Exeter are one of the best clubs in Europe and that they have created a great environment and a great culture for their players," he said.

Baldwin, 21, can play at centre or wing and has played 24 times for Scarlets.

He is a Wales Under-20 international and English qualified, but the length of his deal at Sandy Park has not been disclosed.

"They have shown for a number of years now that they are one of the best teams around, so for me it's going to be a great challenge to go down there and test myself in a different environment," Baldwin told the Exeter website.

Last season's Premiership runners-up Exeter have previously signed Scotland internationals Jonny Gray and Sam Hidalgo-Clyne for the 2020-21 campaign.