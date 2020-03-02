Shalva Mamukashvili & Nemali Nadolo: Leicester Tigers sign duo for 2020-21 season

Shalva Mamukashvili and Nemali Nadolo will both link up with the Tigers for the 2020-21 season

Leicester Tigers have recruited Georgia international hooker Shalva Mamukashvili and Fiji wing Nemali Nadolo for the 2020-21 season.

Mamukashvili, 29, has played 73 Tests for the Lelos, including the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and lists Sale, Glasgow and Toulon among his former clubs.

Nadolo, 32, played four games at Exeter in 2011 but has spent the past five years at Montpellier.

He has scored 77 tries in 82 all-competitions games for the Top 14 club.

The former Australian Under-20s player also had spells in Japan and with Crusaders in Super Rugby.

"He offers us a unique, exciting option," Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy said of hooker Mamukashvili.

"Nobody plays 70-odd Test matches and for the quality outfits that Shalva has, unless you are a hard-working, motivated professional - and in the conversations and meetings we have had with him, we've seen that in spades."

He added on Nadolo: "It's certainly one to get excited about, no matter who you are.

"He's a star of the international game and a player that crowds all over the world have been able to enjoy see play."