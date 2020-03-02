Six Nations 2020: Ireland v Italy is only postponed fixture amid coronavirus worries

Johnny Sexton
Ireland's Six Nations game against Italy was postponed on Wednesday
Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports, BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, with text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Six Nations organisers say Ireland v Italy remains the only postponed fixture this weekend after a meeting to address the coronavirus outbreak.

England v Wales and Scotland v France are set to go ahead.

England women's game in northern Italy on 15 March could be moved to a different location, but the men's game in Rome is set to go ahead.

"As it stands today, all Six Nations matches currently scheduled are set to go ahead," a statement said.

The statement added that organisers intend all remaining games in the championship to be played but would not make rescheduling announcements for postponed games yet as they "keep assessing the situation".

"Six Nations and its six unions and federations are following the situation very closely with their respective governments and relevant health authorities and will strictly follow any directive given that would impact sporting events," the statement added.

Men's six nations table: France P 3, W 3, D 0, L 0, PD 24, B 1, Pts 13; England P 3, W 2, D 0, L 1, PD 12, B 1, Pts 9; Ireland P 3, W 2, D 0, L10, PD 5, B 1, Pts 9; Wales P 3, W 1, D 0, L 2, PD 28, B 2, Pts 6; Scotland P 3, W 1, D 0, L 2, PD 3, B 2, Pts 6; Italy P 3, W 0, D 0, L 3, PD -72, B 0, Pts 0

England U20s' match against Italy in Verona could also be moved to a different city, with northern Italy one of the areas worst affected by coronavirus outside of China.

The tournament promised a further announcement on this and the Red Roses' game scheduled to take place in Padua "in due course".

Ireland's men's and women's Six Nations games against Italy in Dublin on 7 and 8 March, as well as an under-20s game on 6 March, had already been postponed because of coronavirus.

Italy women's third-round game against Scotland was postponed on 23 February and is yet to be rescheduled.

England's men and women host Wales in Twickenham on Saturday, while Scotland's women are due to host France in Glasgow on Saturday with the men's game in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Women's Six Nations table: England P 3, W 3, D 0, L 0, PD 86, B 2, Pts 14; France P 3, W 2, D 0, L 1, PD 79, B 3, Pts 11; Ireland P 3, W 2, D 0, L 1, PD -4, B 1, Pts 9; Italy P 2, W 1, D 0, L 1, PD -31, B 0, Pts 4; Scotland P 2, W 0, D 0, L 2, PD -57, B 1, Pts 1; Wales P 3, W 0, D 0, L 3, PD -73, B 1, Pts 1
Remaining Men's Six Nations fixtures
Round Four
Ireland v Italy postponed
England v Wales, 16:45 GMT, Saturday, 7 March, Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham
Scotland v France, 15:00 GMT, Sunday, 8 March, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
Round Five
Wales v Scotland, 14:15 GMT, Saturday, 14 March, Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Italy v England, 16:45 GMT, Saturday, 14 March, Stadio Olimpico, Rome
France v Ireland, 20:00 GMT, Saturday, 14 March, Stade de France, Paris
Remaining Women's Six Nations fixtures
Round Three
Italy v Scotland postponed
Round Four
Ireland v Italy postponed
England v Wales, 12:05 GMT, Saturday, 7 March, Twickenham Stoop, Twickenham
Scotland v France, 19:45 GMT, Saturday, 7 March, Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow
Round Five
Wales v Scotland, 13:10 GMT, Sunday, 15 March, Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff
Italy v England, 13:30 GMT, Sunday, 15 March, Stadio Plebiscito, Padua
France v Ireland, 13:30 GMT, Sunday, 15 March, Stadium Lille Metropole, Villeneuve-d'Ascq

