Six Nations: Dragons chief confirms Sam Davies in Wales camp

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports, BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, with text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan has confirmed fly-half Sam Davies is training with Wales with a major doubt over the fitness of Dan Biggar for the Six Nations trip to face England.

Davies has yet to be officially called up to the Wales squad but has been in Wayne Pivac's training camp this week.

Biggar suffered a knee injury for Northampton against Saracens and Jarrod Evans is Wales only fit fly-half.

"We don't know his selection as yet but he is in training," said Ryan.

Dragons are playing Benetton on Friday in a rearranged Pro14 match but Ryan is currently preparing without Davies, while wing Ashton Hewitt has also been training with Wales.

"We have always just taken the attitude we have to get more players into Wales so we are delighted," said Ryan.

"A couple of other guys like Ashton and Taine (Basham) have been there as well so they just have to keep plugging away.

"The more people in that Welsh squad is better news for the Dragons."

Wales have a fly-half injury crisis with Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Patchell and Owen Williams currently sidelined.

Davies won the last of his eight caps against Samoa in June 2017 but Ryan has backed his player to produce if thrown into the Twickenham cauldron on Saturday.

"You can't prepare for something you have not done a huge amount of," said Ryan.

"It needs context. His previous internationals would probably have been an opportunity to see where he is at.

"Twickenham in the Six Nations is slightly different. But he has run sides before and has won games for us.

"It will be a huge experience for him and I will only tell him to enjoy and learn from it and hopefully keep getting back in it."

