Joey Carbery ruled out for remainder of season after ankle surgery
- From the section Irish Rugby
Joey Carbery will miss the remainder of the season as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.
The Munster and Ireland fly-half had surgery last week and will not return to training until the start of the 2020-21 pre-season period.
Carbery had previously been ruled out of action until April with a wrist injury, so missing the Six Nations.
The number 10 picked up the ankle injury during Ireland's World Cup warm-up game against Italy last August.
He suffered the wrist injury during Munster's Pro14 defeat by Ulster in January.
The news will come as a blow to Munster as they continue their challenge for the Pro14 title.