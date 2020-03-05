Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Northampton Saints

Chris Pennell had been left out of Worcester's squad for their past two games

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Friday, 6 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio, live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Worcester recall stalwart Chris Pennell at full-back as they look for their first victory in 2020.

An injury-hit pack means brothers Graham and Andrew Kitchener start a Premiership game together for the first time - both at lock.

Northampton make five changes, with Tom Collins returning at wing and Lewis Ludlam back from England duty.

Mikey Haywood, James Grayson and Andrew Symons also start as Scotland's Rory Hutchinson shifts to outside centre.

Northampton have lost their last three games to slip to fourth in the Premiership table, while Worcester are on an even worse run, having lost five on the trot.

The Warriors' last win was at home to London Irish on 28 December but, aside from the 62-5 defeat at Saracens which followed, their last four losses - to Wasps, Bath, Bristol and Leicester - have all been narrow bonus-point defeats.

Worcester: Pennell; Humphreys, Lawrence, Mills, David; Lance, Hougaard; Waller, Moulds (capt), Schonert, A Kitchener, G Kitchener, Hill, Lewis, Du Preez

Replacements: Annett, Owen, Palframan, Van Velze, Dodd, Heaney, Shillcock, Van Breda

Northampton: Mallinder; Collins, Hutchinson, Symons, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Reinach; Van Wyk, Haywood, Hill, Coles, Bean, Wood, Ludlam, Harrison (capt)

Replacements: Matavesi, B Franks, O Franks, Glynn, Tonks, Taylor, Dingwall, Tuala

Referee: Andrew Jackson