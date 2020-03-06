Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Bath

Jack Nowell has missed this year's Six Nations with his ankle injury

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC local radio, live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Exeter name England wing Jack Nowell in their squad for the first time since mid-January after having ankle surgery.

He starts on the bench, while prop Harry Williams returns. Sam Skinner is away on Six Nations duty with Scotland.

Bath are without Wales pair Taulupe Faletau and Rhys Webb and England front row Will Stuart - all on the bench for Saturday's Six Nations game.

Zach Mercer, former Exeter scrum-half Will Chudley and Christian Judge come in, with five changes made in all.

Premiership leaders Exeter are 10 points clear of fifth-placed Bath, who themselves are just a point outside a play-off spot.

Exeter: Dollman; O'Flaherty, Whitten, Hendrickson, Woodburn; J Simmonds (capt), White; Hepburn, Taione, Williams, Kirsten, J Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds

Replacements: Poole, Moon, Pieretto, Witty, Armand, Maunder, Steenson, Nowell

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Wright, Willison, McConnochie; Priestland, Chudley; Obano, Walker, Judge, McNally, Stooke, Williams, Louw (capt), Mercer

Replacements: Dunn, Boyce, Nixon, Ellis, Bayliss, Fox, Burns, De Glanville

Referee: Luke Pearce