Premiership: Bristol Bears v Harlequins

Having started Bristol first 11 Premiership games of the season Nathan Hughes was a replacement against Bath last week, but starts again this weekend

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Sunday, 8 March Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio, live scores on the BBC Sport website and app

Bristol make six changes from the side that got a historic win at rivals Bath last week for the visit of Harlequins.

Nathan Hughes returns at number eight, Dan Thomas starts at flanker, Will Capon and John Afoa come into the front row and scrum-half Harry Randall and winger Henry Purdy both get starts.

Quins make two changes from the side that beat Premiership leaders Exeter.

Brett Herron replaces Marcus Smith at fly-half while wing Luke Northmore returns to the side after injury.

Former England winger Chris Ashton, who moved to Harlequins from Sale earlier this week, has a minor knock but is expected to make his debut in the coming weeks.

Bristol: Piutau; Morahan, Leiua, Bedlow, Purdy; Sheedy, Randall; Thomas, Capon, Afoa, Joyce, Vui, Luatua (capt), Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Byrne, Woolmore, Lahiff, Holmes, Heenan, Uren, Madigan, Lloyd.

Harlequins: Morris; Northmore, Penny, Lasike, Ibitoye; Herron, Care; Lambert, Baldwin, Kerrod, Young, Symons, Chisholm, Robshaw (capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Musk, Auterac, Collier, Cavubati, Evans, Saunders, Smith, Saili.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.