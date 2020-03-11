Jack Singleton: Saracens' England hooker to join Gloucester on season-long loan

Jack Singleton made his England debut against Wales at Twickenham in August 2019

Saracens and England hooker Jack Singleton will join Gloucester on a season-long loan deal next season.

The 23-year-old is the third player to agree a temporary switch away from the already-relegated Premiership and European champions in 2020-21.

Ben Earl and Max Malins will both play on loan at Bristol next season.

Singleton, who was part of England's World Cup squad in Japan in 2019, has scored two tries in 14 appearances for Saracens since joining from Worcester.

"His ability to carry the ball, and his general set-piece work, are well suited to our style of play and Jack will get an opportunity to develop his game further at Gloucester," director of rugby David Humphreys said.

"Jack's an exciting addition to the squad for next season."

Singleton began his career with Saracens Academy before joining Worcester in 2014 and going on to represent England Under-20s.

He earned his first senior England cap against Wales shortly after agreeing his return to Saracens last summer.