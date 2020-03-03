Rodney Parade: Dragons board consider pitch upgrade

Newport RFC played their first game at Rodney Parade in 1879

Pro14: Dragons v Benetton Date: Friday 6 March Kick-off:19:35 GMT Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales; report on BBC Sport website

The Dragons board will consider a pitch upgrade at Rodney Parade because of problems with the current surface.

They are set to discuss versions with a higher percentage of artificial material at a stadium which also hosts Newport RFC and Newport County AFC.

Heavy rain has left the pitch with large muddy areas.

The existing hybrid pitch was installed in 2017, when the WRU took over the Dragons, and is coming to the end of its scheduled life-time.

The board will consider the type of hybrid pitch used at the Liberty Stadium, which hosts Swansea City and most of the Ospreys' fixtures.

But Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan, who is also a board member, is warning against opting for a completely artificial surface like that at Cardiff Arms Park.

Such a playing surface would also prevent Newport County from playing there under Football League rules.

"I don't believe artificial surfaces are the way forward for rugby, there are a lot better surfaces between those two (extremes)," Ryan said.

"I know the board are very keen to look at the options to develop and support renewing the pitch.

"In 10 years' time we might be looking back and saying 'why did we go down that (route)'.

"There was a significant fall-out between myself and Worcester at the time when they implemented a pitch which I don't believe in. Further efforts to sanitise the game don't impress me."

Backs coach Barry Maddocks is also keen to see a change after weeks of torrential rain produced a slog in the mud in Dragons' Pro14 win over South African side Cheetahs.

"It was very difficult, I was talking to the Cheetahs' coaching team and they said it was the hardest of the three games (on their European visit), not just because of the poor weather but because the pitch was difficult," Maddocks said.

"It was just hard for them (Cheetahs players) to change direction (running), particularly with the style of rugby they play."

Dragons are due to play Benetton in a re-arranged fixture on Friday, 6 March while Newport County host Morecambe in League Two the following day.