Jack Stanley: Gloucester sign former England Under-20 prop from Edinburgh

Jack Stanley
Jack Stanley has joined Gloucester from Edinburgh with immediate effect

Gloucester have announced the signing of former England Under-20 prop Jack Stanley from Edinburgh.

The 23-year-old tight-head has linked up with the Cherry and Whites with immediate effect.

Stanley was a member of the Exeter Chiefs academy, before moving on to Edinburgh ahead of the 2018-19 season.

"Jack will give us strength in depth for the rest of this season but more importantly, for the long-term future," director of rugby David Humphreys said.

He added: "It's been well documented that we've had some injuries in the front row this season, especially at tight-head.

"We're all looking forward to seeing Jack fulfil his potential at Gloucester."

The Kingsholm club are currently ninth in the Premiership table, having lost their last four matches in the competition.

