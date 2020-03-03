Matthew Morgan: Full-back signs new Cardiff Blues contract

Matthew Morgan has made 87 appearances for Cardiff Blues

Full-back Matthew Morgan has signed a long-term deal to stay at Cardiff Blues.

Morgan, 27, is the 10th current player to commit his future to the Arms Park outfit.

The five-times capped Wales international, who made his Test debut against South Africa in 2014, arrived from Bristol in 2016.

"Ever since arriving at Cardiff Blues back in 2016, it has really felt like home here," said Morgan.

The length of the deal has not been specified by Cardiff Blues.

Morgan, who was part of the 2018 Challenge Cup-winning side in Bilbao, is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, which he suffered against Leicester Tigers in January 2020 but is targeting a comeback before the end of the season.

"I'm happy to get this deal over the line," said Morgan.

"Up until the injury back in January, I felt like I was in good form. Now I'm focused on my rehab and making sure I come back from this injury stronger than ever before and help the region to be competitive in the future.

"Hopefully, if all goes well, I'll be looking to return to action before the end of the season and will then have a full pre-season under my belt."

Head coach John Mulvihill added: "I thought he (Morgan) was excellent during the first half of the season and I have faith he will bounce back from this injury.

"We're delighted to see another player committing to the region, as it shows what we're building here, and we're excited to announce some more re-signings in the near future."