Scott Williams: Ospreys centre to miss rest of season after back surgery

Wales centre Scott Williams won the last of his 58 caps against Ireland in August 2019

Ospreys and Wales centre Scott Williams will miss the rest of the season after undergoing back surgery.

The 29-year-old injured his back during the warm up of the Champions Cup defeat against Munster in January 2020.

Williams was referred to a specialist and he had an operation on 4 March.

The former Scarlets centre is expected to return to full training for the start of pre-season in preparation for the 2020-21 campaign.

Williams has had long standing back issues and missed out on selection for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

After being included in Wayne Pivac's squad for the uncapped victory over Barbarians in November 2019, Williams was not named in the 2020 Six Nations squad before he picked up his latest back problem.

