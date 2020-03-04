Sam Cross: Ospreys back-rower signs new two-year deal

Sam Cross played more than 100 games for the Wales Sevens team before linking up with Ospreys

Wales back-rower Sam Cross has signed a two-year deal to extend his stay at the Ospreys.

Cross played two internationals for Wales against Australia and Georgia in November 2017 shortly after linking up with the Ospreys.

He was part of the Team GB Sevens side in the Rio Olympics in 2016 and returned home with a silver medal.

"The Ospreys gave me the chance to make the switch from sevens to 15s," said Cross.

The 27-year-old added: "With a lot of work I feel I have made that transition and now want to kick on and establish myself as a 15s player and an Osprey."

The re-signing follows on from Ospreys captain Justin Tipuric, centre Owen Watkin, locks Bradley Davies and Adam Beard, wing Keelan Giles, full-back Cai Evans and props Tom Botha and Rhodri Jones.

Scrum-half Rhys Webb and full-back Mat Protheroe will join the region next season, while Toby Booth has been appointed as the new head coach for the 2020-21 campaign.

