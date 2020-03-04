Mako Vunipola: England prop stood down because of '24/7 camp environment'

Mako Vunipola has returned to training with Saracens despite being stood down by England

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, with text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

England's "24/7 camp environment" contributed to Mako Vunipola being stood down as a coronavirus precaution, says assistant coach Steve Borthwick.

Vunipola will not be involved in Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales after travelling through Hong Kong at the weekend.

But he has continued to train with club Saracens as he is symptom free.

"Our medical team looks at our team environment, not other people's," Borthwick told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"And that's the advice we followed. We are a camp-based environment and we stay in together 24 hours a day effectively.

"Mako didn't come into camp on the advice of our medical team, who looked into the situation closely and as a precaution they advised us that the best thing for our environment was for him not to come in.

"Mako is not ill, he is not in self-isolation, but the advice we got for our environment from our medical team and the relevant parties they consulted was that he should not come into camp, and that's the advice we followed."

More to follow.