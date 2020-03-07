Six Nations 2020: Scotland v France preview & key stats

France last beat Scotland at Murrayfield in 2014

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v France Venue: Murrayfield Date: Sunday, 8 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, online and BBC Sport app from 13:55 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Scotland will aim to end France's Grand Slam bid when the two sides meet in the Six Nations at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Revitalised France have won all three of their matches this year as they seek a first Grand Slam since 2010.

After two tryless defeats Scotland boosted their confidence by keeping a clean sheet to beat Italy in Rome in their last match.

But Gregor Townsend's side have lost their last three Six Nations matches at Murrayfield.

Townsend has made three changes - all to his pack - from the side that defeated Italy.

Hooker Fraser Brown, second row Grant Gilchrist and number eight Nick Haining come in for Stuart McInally, Ben Toolis and Magnus Bradbury respectively.

On the bench, the uncapped Kyle Steyn is included and Duncan Weir could win his first cap under Gregor Townsend.

France prop Jefferson Poirot comes in for Cyril Baille and winger Damian Penaud replaces Teddy Thomas.

Commentator's notes

@MrAndrewCotter: The simple view of this game is a runaway, resurgent France on their way to the title, perhaps even a 'Grand Chelem'. But while France have been running in tries, they have also shown signs of weakness in defence. And the last seven matches between these two countries have gone the way of the home side.

The problem for Scotland is that their strong defence is now accompanied by a rather blunt attack.

Hoping for the creative spark to return will be the same Scottish backline - all three of the changes made by Townsend coming in the spine of the pack.

With the supremely talented Damien Penaud fit again to replace Teddy Thomas on the wing, France look even stronger and will certainly start as favourites.

View from both camps

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "We face a France team that looks galvanised since the World Cup, with a potential Grand Slam in their sights following impressive wins over England, Italy and Wales.

"France's victories have been built on an aggressive and well-organised defence, so the precision, decision-making and effort in our attacking game will have to be very good in order to get in behind them this weekend."

France head coach Fabien Galthie: "We hear the praise. Our goal is to win matches, to win titles, quickly. But the danger is there and we are well aware of it."

Line-ups

Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg (capt); 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Sam Johnson 11-Blair Kinghorn; 10-Adam Hastings 9-Ali Price; 1-Rory Sutherland, 2-Fraser Brown, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Scott Cummings, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 6-Jamie Ritchie 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Nick Haining

Replacement: 16-Stuart McInally, 17-Allan Dell, 18-Willem Nel, 19-Sam Skinner, 20-Magnus Bradbury, 21-George Horne, 22-Duncan Weir, 23-Kyle Steyn

France: 15-Anthony Bouthier; 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Arthur Vincent, 11-Gael Fickou; 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Anthony Dupont; 1-Jefferson Poirot, 2-Julien Marchand, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 5-Paul Willemse, 6-Francois Cros, 7-Charles Ollivon (capt), 8-Gregory Alldritt

Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Mathieu Jalibert, 23-Thomas Ramos

Match facts

Head-to-head

Having won just one of their first 16 Six Nations games against France, Scotland have won two of the last four.

All three of Scotland's Six Nations wins versus France have been at Murrayfield.

The past seven encounters have been won by the home side.

Scotland

Scotland have lost three successive Six Nations matches at Murrayfield, which followed a seven-game winning run at the venue.

They have won 18 turnovers from open play - the most in the Six Nations.

They have scored 68.5% of their points in the second half of games, more than any other side.

France

France have had the lowest possession share (43.3%) but have scored 86 points - more than any other team.

They could win five Six Nations contests in a row for the first time since a run of eight straight victories between 2009 and 2011. They've only won more than twice consecutively on two occasions since that run.

Les Bleus have won their opening three games of a Six Nations campaign for the first time since 2010 - the last time they won the Grand Slam.

Match officials

Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

Touch judges: Wayne Barnes (England) & Frank Murphy (Ireland)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ireland)