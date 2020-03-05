England v Wales: Liam Williams and Dan Biggar fit to face England

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, with text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Liam Williams and Dan Biggar return from injury to make Wales' starting XV to face England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday.

Williams has not played since injuring an ankle at the World Cup in October but replaces Josh Adams on the wing.

Fly-half Biggar injured a knee as Northampton lost to Saracens last weekend, but has been passed fit.

Scrum-half Gareth Davies and number eight Taulupe Faletau are omitted as Tomos Williams and Josh Navidi return.

Coach Wayne Pivac's four changes also see Rob Evans replace fellow Scarlet Wyn Jones at loose-head prop.

Williams has not played since an ankle injury sustained in training before the World Cup semi-final against South Africa in Japan in October 2019.

The 28-year-old replaces World Cup top try-scorer Adams, who misses the rest of the Six Nations with his own ankle injury suffered in the 27-23 defeat by France.

Williams joins Leigh Halfpenny and George North in the back three.

North failed a head injury assessment after being forced off against France, but has successfully returned to training after undergoing concussion protocols and being assessed by an independent specialist.

Biggar was given every chance to prove his fitness after hyper-extending his knee.

Jarrod Evans is again Biggar's deputy, but Pivac has also kept Dragons' Sam Davies in the Wales camp.

Scarlets scrum-half Davies drops out of the squad after starting in the France defeat.

Tomos Williams regains the number nine shirt he wore in the 42-0 victory over Italy and 24-14 loss in Ireland, while Webb is selected after making his Bath debut last weekend.

Navidi missed the first three games with a hamstring injury, but slots into the back-row alongside Ross Moriarty and Justin Tipuric.

Wales: Halfpenny; North, Tompkins, Parkes, Williams; Biggar, T Williams; R Evans, Owens, D Lewis, Ball, AW Jones (capt), Moriarty, Navidi, Tipuric.

Replacements: Elias, Carre, L Brown, Shingler, Faletau, Webb, J Evans, McNicholl.

For the latest Welsh rugby union news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.