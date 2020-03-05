Pro14: Dragons v Benetton (Fri)

Jacob Botica joined Dragons from RGC 1404

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Fri, 6 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Score updates BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Jacob Botica makes his first Pro14 start for Dragons against Benetton after fellow fly-half Sam Davies was retained by Wales.

Davies will stay with Wales despite Dan Biggar being passed fit for Saturday's Six Nations game with England and another fly-half, Jarrod Evans, being named on the Welsh bench.

Botica, 27, the son of former New Zealand dual-code international Frano, has made nine appearances for Dragons but has not previously started a league game.

In Dragons' only other change, loose-head prop Josh Reynolds will also make his first Pro14 start with Aaron Jarvis out injured.

The hosts also include short-term trial signing Conor Maguire on the bench.

The 22-year-old loose-head prop has played for Leinster A and Connacht Eagles this season.

The fixture was rearranged after being postponed during Storm Dennis in February.

There had also been doubts about the game going ahead at the second attempt because of coronavirus affecting northern Italy, where Benetton are based.

Dragons aim to make ground on fourth-placed Cheetahs in Conference A while, but the best they can hope for is to end the night five points behind the South African side.

Benetton lie sixth in Conference B, five points adrift of Cardiff Blues.

Dragons: Talbot-Davies; Rosser, Warren, Dixon, Hewitt; Botica, Williams (capt); Reynolds, Shipp, Fairbrother, Davies, Screech, Keddie, Basham, Griffiths.

Replacements: Dee, Maguire, Coleman, Nansen, Evans, Baldwin, Robson, Edwards.

Benetton: TBC

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Ben Whitehouse (WRU), Joy Neville (IRFU)

TMO: Leo Colgan (IRFU)