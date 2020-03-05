England Women v Wales Women: Jess Breach to miss rest of Six Nations through injury

Jess Breach has scored 22 tries in 13 appearances for England

Women's Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 12:05 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

England and Harlequins wing Jess Breach is out for the rest of the women's Six Nations after picking up an ankle injury in training this week.

England head coach Simon Middleton has named Worcester's Lydia Thompson on the wing to face Wales this Saturday.

Loughborough's World Player of the Year Emily Scarratt captains the side with regular skipper Sarah Hunter among the replacements.

Gloucester-Hartpury's Mia Venner, 17, could make her debut off the bench.

The team news comes as the Red Roses, who are still on course for the Grand Slam, wait to find out whether their final match with Italy will go ahead.

Emergency measures taken by the Italian government following the outbreak of coronavirus mean the game looks likely to be postponed.

Red Roses team to face Wales:

Scott; Thompson, Scarratt (c), Reed, McKenna; Daley-Mclean, Riley; Cornborough, Cokayne, Brown, Cleall, Aldcroft, Millar-Mills, Fleetwood, Beckett.

Replacements: Kerr, Botterman, Bern, Hunter, Harper, Hunt, Harrison, Venner.