Women's Six Nations: Scotland eager to take on France after Italy called off

Scotland stick with the side selected to face Italy two weeks ago

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v France Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & online

Scotland have chosen the same side for Sunday's Women's Six Nations match with France after their trip to Italy was called off over coronavirus concerns.

Philip Doyle's side have picked up one losing bonus point after a narrow loss in Ireland was followed by a heavy home defeat by England.

France have beaten Italy and Wales after opening with a defeat by England.

"We are under no illusion that this is going to be a tough challenge playing against France," said Doyle.

"The squad are in a really good place though and are just eager to get on the field and focus on the match ahead.

"We are in a fortunate position to have no new injuries so we didn't feel the need to change the team at all following the selection for Italy.

"Following the postponement of the Italy match, they are all just really looking forward to playing on Saturday and are feeling fresh after the break."

Scotland: Rollie, Lloyd, Smith, Thomson, Gaffney, Nelson, McDonald, Bartlett, Skeldon, Forsyth, Wassell, Bonar, Malcolm, McLachlan, Konkel.

Replacements: Wright, Muzambe, Cockburn, Cattigan, McMillan, R Law, S Law, Tonkin.