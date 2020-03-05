England v Wales: Mark Wilson and Anthony Watson return for hosts

Wilson and Watson's last England appearances were in England's Rugby World Cup final defeat by South Africa in November

Guinness Six Nations: England v Wales Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, with text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Flanker Mark Wilson and wing Anthony Watson will make their first England appearances since the Rugby World Cup after being named to start against Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Wilson, who has recovered from knee injury, joins Courtney Lawes and Tom Curry in the back row.

Watson is back after a calf problem and replaces Jonathan Joseph.

Eddie Jones has again named six forwards on the bench but Sam Underhill misses out after picking up an injury.

Joseph, usually a centre, was deployed on the wing in the previous round's win over Ireland, misses out on the matchday squad.

Prop Mako Vunipola was left out England's training squad as a coronavirus precaution. The 29-year-old travelled through Hong Kong on his return from Tonga last weekend, but is symptom-free and training with club side Saracens.

England team to face Wales:

Daly; Watson, Tuilagi, Farrell, May; Ford, Youngs; Marler, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Kruis, Lawes, Wilson, Curry

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Launchbury, Ewels, Earl, Heinz, Slade

The match is the first chance for England coach Eddie Jones to test himself at Test level against Wales coach Wayne Pivac after four years of rivalry with his predecessor Warren Gatland.

"Wales are a very tough, well-coached side and they've been building on their attack since Wayne Pivac has taken over," said Jones.

"They have lost their two games, they have got a new coach and they want to make a statement. They will come with a lot of enthusiasm and energy.

"It's always a tough game against Wales and we know they will bring that toughness to all the contest areas."

Liam Williams is on the wing for Wales in place of the injured Josh Adams, with Dan Biggar fit to take on the fly-half role.

England lost 13-6 to Wales in last year's Six Nations meeting in Cardiff, but have won the last four of the teams' meetings at Twickenham. Wales' last victory on the road against England was the famous 2015 Rugby World Cup success.

Wales' hopes of defending their Six Nations title are effectively over after defeats by Ireland and France in their last two matches.

Patience pays off for Wilson

Wilson made his Sale debut in the Premiership Cup semi-final win over Saracens in Feburary

Wilson, 30, is on a season-long loan with Sale after leaving boyhood club Newcastle following their relegation from the Premiership at the end of 2018-19 season.

The move was intended to give Wilson the best chance of adding to the 18 international caps he has won in Test career than only began aged 27.

Knee surgery had kept the back row forward sidelined at Sale before he made his return at the beginning of February.

"No disrespect to the Championship, because there are some great teams in that league, but you want to be playing as high a level as you can and when both clubs and I discussed this deal, we thought it was best for everyone," he told The Rugby Paper last month.

"All parties thought they were getting something out of it. Not at any point did England say you're not going to get picked as you're playing in the Championship."