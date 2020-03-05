Ollie Devoto: Exeter Chiefs' England centre banned for four weeks

Ollie Devoto's ban rules him out of Exeter's European Champions Cup quarter-final against Northampton

Exeter Chiefs' Ollie Devoto has been banned for four weeks for a dangerous tackle.

The ban means the 26-year-old centre is unavailable for England selection for the remainder of the Six Nations if the tournament continues uninterrupted.

An independent disciplinary panel found Devoto guilty of a high tackle on Harlequins' Marcus Smith on Saturday.

"There was a high degree of danger to the Harlequins player," panel chair Philip Evans said.

"There were insufficient mitigating factors to reduce the red card to yellow."

The panel did, however, find that there was "other mitigation" to reduce the suspension from six weeks to four.

He will miss league games against Bath, Leicester and Sale as well as Exeter's Heineken European Champions Cup quarter-final against Northampton.

Devoto, who featured for England in their Six Nations defeat by France in February, will next be available to play on 7 April away to Bristol Bears in the Premiership.