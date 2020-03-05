Coronavirus: Ireland's Six Nations games against France 'to go ahead as scheduled'

Ireland's women have won two out of their three games in this year's Six Nations

Ireland's Six Nations matches against France are "set to go ahead as scheduled," tournament organisers have confirmed.

England's games against Italy were on Thursday postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Ireland's men's, women's and under-20s contests in France on 13, 14 and 15 March will go ahead as planned.

Ireland's Six Nations games at home to Italy on 7 and 8 March were postponed last week.

Italy is the worst-hit European country with more than 3,000 coronavirus cases.

Ireland's game in Paris is still on at present despite the French government prohibiting gatherings in excess of 5,000 people in confined (enclosed) areas because of coronavirus fears.

"The decision has now been taken to postpone the three matches between Italy and England (men's, women's, and U20) set to take place over the weekend of 13/14/15 March, with the intention to reschedule them at later dates," a statement read.

"Based on the information that is currently available, all other Six Nations matches are set to go ahead as scheduled.

"As previously stated, Six Nations fully intends to complete all 15 games across all three championships when time allows."

Ireland's men have won two of their three Six Nations games, losing to England last time out, while France have won all three of their matches with fixtures against Scotland and Ireland to come.

Ireland's women have also won two out of their three games while the under-20s are chasing the Grand Slam after clinching the Triple Crown with victories against Scotland, Wales and England.