Women Six Nations: McLaughlin, Dane and Jones in Ireland's training squad

Ulster's Claire McLaughlin, Neve Jones and Kathryn Dane have been named in Ireland women's training squad.

Head coach Adam Griggs has named a 35-player squad for the camp as his side build preparations for a Six Nations encounter in France on 15 March.

Ireland are holding the camp after their home fixture against Italy was postponed over coronavirus fears.

The Six Nations said Ireland's remaining fixture against France was s"set to go ahead as scheduled".

Griggs will be without injured prop Lindsay Peat, who suffered a broken leg in the early stages of Ireland's defeat by England.

Sene Naoupu has been included despite suffering a neck injury in the 27-0 defeat in Doncaaster, although Griggs said the centre would not be rushed back into action.

Beibhinn Parsons, who starred in Ireland's opening two games, will not be involved as the winger continues to focus on her studies.

Lock Judy Bobbett and fly-half Ellen Murphy will also take part in the camp after nursing shoulder and calf injuries.

Ireland won their first two games against Scotland and Wales in impressive fashion before falling to defeat in England.

They sit third in the table behind France and Grand Slam-chasing England.

Ireland Women's training squad: Hughes, Caplice, O'Hora, Doyle, McDermott, Cooney, Griffin, Keohane, McLaughlin, Moloney, Wall, McMahon, Considine, Murphy, Breen, Miller, O'Connor, Tyrell, Bobbett, Dane, Fitzhenry, O'Dwyer, Muldoon, Feely, Sheehan, Delany, Lyons, Djougang, Claffey, Jones, Fryday, Cronin, Naoupu, Touhey, Dabanovich O'Mahony.