Women's Six Nations: Scotland v France postponed after home player tests positive for coronavirus

Scotland Women's Six Nations match with France at Glasgow's Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday has been postponed after a home player contracted coronavirus.

The player is being treated in "a healthcare facility but is otherwise well", says Scottish Rugby, while seven members of the Scotland playing and management staff are in self-isolation.

Scotland men v France at Murrayfield on Sunday "continues as scheduled".

Scotland women's last game, in Italy, was called off over coronavirus fears.

Dr James Robson, Scottish Rugby's chief medical officer, said: "We are pleased that our player is doing well and that all the correct medical procedures have been followed and continue to be followed.

"We are working with the Scottish government in continuing to observe and follow NHS advice."

Scotland Under-20s' Six Nations match against France took place on Friday night at Galashiels.

Scottish Rugby says the decision to postpone the women's match was taken in conjunction with the French Rugby Federation and Six Nations, with talks to take place over rescheduled dates. Tickets for the Scotstoun match will remain valid.

Philip Doyle's Scotland side have picked up one losing bonus point after a narrow loss in Ireland was followed by a heavy home defeat by England.