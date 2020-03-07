Six Nations: Romain Ntamack looks to 'be better' for France against Scotland

Emile Ntamack takes a keen interest in son Romain's performances

Six Nations: Scotland v France Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 8 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Romain Ntamack will look to continue France's Grand Slam charge against Scotland with a note from his father urging him to "be better than me".

It has become a routine for the 20-year-old, who has helped his side win their first three Six Nations games.

Ntamack's father, Emile, made 46 appearances for France between 1994-2000, winning a Grand Slam as a player and a coach.

"My dad pushes me to do better than him," Ntamack said.

"He has just one desire, that I am better than him in everything. Before every match, even the smaller ones, he always sends me a message or calls me a few minutes to wish me luck, to try and reassure me."

Head coach Fabien Galthie has kept faith with his in-form but inexperienced half-back partnership of Ntamack and 23-year-old scrum-half Antoine Dupont as France search for their first win at Murrayfield since 2014.

Despite their relationship at Test level, they have only started at half-back together twice for record 20-time French champions Toulouse.

"It's important to have a dynamic and to know how one another works," Ntamack said. "We're team-mates at club level, which allows us to build a dynamic much quicker with France.

"I hope, with the club, I'll have more chance to play at 10 with Antoine at nine to improve the dynamic."

Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont have only started twice together for Toulouse

Ntamack's task on Sunday has been made easier with Finn Russell's continued exile from Scotland duty after the Racing 92 fly-half's breakdown in his relationship with head coach Gregor Townsend.

"Just because there's no Russell, we can't tell ourselves 'OK the game's won'," he said. "Russell's an extraordinary player, he shows that every weekend with Racing and every time he plays for Scotland.

"Russell or no Russell, it changes nothing in our plans. We have to be careful of all their players, be that their forwards or backs, because they have enormous talent."

Winger Damian Penaud will return from injury to replace Teddy Thomas at Murrayfield having missed Les Bleus' three opening victories with a calf injury.

Elsewhere, prop Jefferson Poirot takes the place of Cyril Baille, who sustained a shoulder injury at the Principality Stadium.

France XV to face Scotland

Bouthier; Penaud, Vakatawa, Vincent, Fickou; Ntamack, Dupont; Poirot, Chat, Haouas, Le Roux, Willemse, Cros, Ollivon (capt), Alldritt.

Replacements: Gros, Bamba, Taofifenua, Cretin, Serin, Jalibert, Ramos.