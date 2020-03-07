Ulster Senior Cup: Armagh seal three-in-a-row with 38-34 win over Ballynahinch

Cormac Fox kicked 11 points as City of Armagh won a third straight Ulster Senior Cup

City of Armagh won a third successive Ulster Senior Cup as they beat Ballynahinch 38-34 in a thrilling decider at Kingspan Stadium.

Shea O'Brien's last-gasp try - his second - clinched Armagh's victory.

Conan Boomer and George Pringle tries helped Hinch lead 22-17 at half-time with Gerard Trainor and Ross Adair scores and a penalty try the response.

A Marcus Rea try increased Hinch's lead but O'Brien's two scores helped Armagh earn a dramatic comeback win.

After Rea's score, Willis' touchdown and O'Brien's first score put Armagh into the lead.

Ballynahinch seemed to have finally broken Armagh's resistance when Adair's second try helped them regain a 34-31 lead.

But in the last play of the game, O'Brien charged over the Hinch line to put Armagh 36-34 ahead as Cormac Fox added his fourth conversion as he finished with 11 points for the winners.