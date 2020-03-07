England 33-30 Wales: Manu Tuilagi red card was "ridiculous" says Eddie Jones

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2020: England narrowly beat Wales in fiery game at Twickenham

England coach Eddie Jones complained of a "ridiculous" red card given to centre Manu Tuilagi in England's Six Nations victory against Wales.

Tuilagi was sent off in the 75th minute for a no-arms tackle on George North, leaving England with 13 men after an earlier Ellis Genge yellow card.

Wales scored two tries with the numerical advantage, but the visitors did not have time to claim victory.

"I find the whole thing ridiculous," Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"But that is the way it is and we had to cope with it."

Jones - in a typically combative mood post-match - seemed to suggest Wales had referee Ben O'Keeffe onside, saying England had "13 players against 16".

O'Keeffe had a lengthy discussion with television match official Marius Jonker before sending Tuilagi off, and Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said it was "the correct decision".

But Jones felt the centre could not avoid a dangerous tackle as he flew across the pitch to force North into touch and stop the wing scoring.

"I don't know what Manu is supposed to do in that situation," he added.

"I don't know how he is supposed to tackle the guy. How else do you tackle if you don't tackle with your shoulder?

"The guy is like literally half a metre off the ground. I just find that bizarre."

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Manu Tuilagi red card meant it was '13 against 16' - England boss Eddie Jones

What the pundits thought

Former England fly-half Paul Grayson: "As soon as Tuilagi turned his head and shut his eyes, he's out of control.

"His technique wasn't up to it. It was the right decision.

"Tuilagi had no chance of wrapping his arms once he tried to hit with his right shoulder. I have no problem with the red card."

England's Manu Tuilagi was sent off for this high tackle which bundled George North into touch

Former England scrum-half Matt Dawson: "I was slightly perplexed by the red card.

"If that was a World Cup final, I don't believe Manu Tuilagi gets sent off. I think it's circumstantial to England being 33-16 up at home."

Former Wales international Jonathan Davies: "As soon as you don't lead with the arm, you're putting yourself in a dangerous position but George North was going so low.

"I thought it was a bit harsh. I thought a penalty and a yellow card. A red? I am not sure."

England 'better than at the World Cup'

The win - which followed victories over Scotland and Ireland - earned England a first Triple Crown in four years

England's victory keeps the pressure on France, the only undefeated side in the competition, but it is uncertain when Jones' side will complete their Six Nations campaign with next week's game in Italy postponed because of coronavirus.

After a review session on Sunday, England players will return to their clubs and await an announcement from tournament organisers on if and when matches will be rescheduled.

The World Cup finalists did not look as if they would become Six Nations title contenders after an opening-round loss to France last month.

But they have found their form since to claim three consecutive wins and Jones insists they are better than the side that was defeated by South Africa in November's World Cup final in Japan.

"We are a better team now than we were at the World Cup and have taken a really good step forward in this Six Nations," he added.

"We can play sharp and quick when the occasion allows us to. We can really tough it out and find a way to win. That's what pleased me today."