WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

3-7 MARCH, 2020

Specsavers National Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercwmboi P - P Abercynon

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Tumble P - P Llandybie

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Wrexham 19 - 17 Mold

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Rhymney 31 - 10 Blaina

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Swansea Uplands P - P Baglan

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Hafodyrynys P - P Fleur de Lys

Newport Saracens 12 - 17 Chepstow

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Banwen P - P Alltwen

DIVISION TWO EAST

Oakdale 22 - 26 Pill Harriers

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Llanishen 23 - 28 Abercwmboi

Treharris 7 - 7 Aberdare

DIVISION TWO WEST

Fishguard P - P Loughor

DIVISION THREE EAST A

RTB Ebbw Vale 33 - 19 Llanhilleth

Usk 71 - 10 Abertillery BG

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Dinbych II 10 - 52 Holyhead

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Aberaeron 15 - 13 Haverfordwest

Laugharne 52 - 0 Cardigan

Llanybydder 32 - 0 Llangwm

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed 13 - 32 Trinant

Blackwood Stars 5 - 90 Nantyglo

New Panteg 5 - 45 Whitehead

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Llandaff North 10 - 45 Llantwit Major

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Llandrindod Wells 40 - 3 Old Tyleryan

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Pontyates 31 - 13 Penybanc

