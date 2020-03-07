Alun Wyn Jones: Wales captain calls for World Rugby action against Joe Marler

Media playback is not supported on this device Alun Wyn Jones on Wales' defeat and Joe Marler's inappropriate behaviour

Alun Wyn Jones says he hopes World Rugby look at the first-half incident which saw England prop Joe Marler grab the Wales captain by the genitals.

No action was taken against Marler with Jones admitting he was unsure how he should react to the incident.

"It's interesting and what would you do in that situation?" said Jones.

"I have won 138 Tests for my country, but if I react I get a red card so it's tough. Hopefully World Rugby have a look at it."

Jones said he shook Marler's hand but did not speak to the Harlequins prop at the end of the match, which England won 33-30.

World Rugby law 9.27 says "A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship including but not limited to grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals".

The offence has a low end punishment of 12 weeks to a maximum penalty of 208 weeks.

"Joe is a good bloke and a lot of things happen on a rugby field," said Jones.

"My question is that it's difficult as a captain these days to speak to a referee about anything.

"I looked at the touch judge and he did no see what happened, which is fine.

"But there is a lot of footage that has been shown and a lot of supporters have seen what has happened.

"It is very frustrating that we talk a lot about TMOs and footage review but there does not seem to be a lot happening.

"I think it needs to be taken in the context of the game. But with regards to the judicial panel that rugby has surrounding each game, as players - removing myself and Joe from this and the game itself - that's what we need to focus on.

"Not the incident or the individual."

Wales suffered a third successive Six Nations defeat for the first time since 2007 and will look to end that run against Scotland in Cardiff next Saturday.

"We will review this game and look to improve this performance, and we will be tough on ourselves," said head coach Wayne Pivac.

"We are here to win Test matches. We have not done that in recent weeks so we need to make sure we take a look at that and take the learnings.

"We have a game in seven days time against Scotland and that's an important game for us to continue to improve the way we are playing the game.

"We are finishing at home and looking to end on a positive note."

Wales will be without second row Jake Ball who needs surgery and is set to be out for three months after he suffered an arm injury in the second half at Twickenham.

There are also concerns over full-back Leigh Halfpenny (gashed leg) and props Dillon Lewis (ankle) and Leon Brown (shoulder), while replacement flanker Aaron Shingler also picked up a second-half injury.