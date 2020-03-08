Justin Tipuric: 'Don't panic, make easy fixes' flanker tells Wales

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2020: England narrowly beat Wales in fiery game at Twickenham

Justin Tipuric says Wales must not panic and can make "easy fixes" in the wake of their "frustrating" Six Nations defeat by England at Twickenham.

The open-side says Wales must avoid "silly mistakes" and be more "clinical" in their tournament finale against Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday.

He said Wales' players sometimes let themselves down against England.

"The last thing we have got to do now is start panicking and pointing the finger," said Tipuric.

"Obviously internationals are pressure games, but like I said they are easy fixes and at the end of the day we are on the field and we are the ones who can put it right."

The 33-30 defeat, in Wayne Pivac's first campaign in charge after succeeding Warren Gatland, completed Wales' first three-game losing run since 2007.

Scotland ended France's Grand Slam hopes in their penultimate tournament game at Murrayfield on Sunday, winning 28-17.

Tipuric says Wales' emphasis will be on finishing the tournament with a flourish before looking ahead to a summer tour that takes in Tests against Japan and New Zealand.

"The biggest thing is we want to finish the campaign on a high and whoever steps up for the summer tour has a bit of momentum going into it," said Tipuric.

He scored a memorable try from the restart at the beginning of the second half, highlighting Wales' attacking ability.

But Tipuric says Wales should have been wiser about their approach at other times.

"We probably played a bit too much then and that was one of those things where we could have put the pressure on them straight away," he said.

"Rugby is a heads-up game. You need to know when to play and when to put the ball down there.

"It [his try] was instinctive. The boys made a good break, we managed to get the try, but it is a shame we didn't manage to kick on afterwards.

"We are not far away from that type of thing, we just need to be a bit more clinical."

He added: "It was frustrating that we gave ourselves so much to do. After starting the second half well, we had a few silly exits in the game that gave them easy three points, and then some silly mistakes which is the old cliche we keep saying that we need to sort out.

"We always wanted to start the second half well as in the last couple of games we've been slow out of the blocks.

"We spoke about it. We did it well and gave ourselves a foot back into the game. Then there were a few silly errors, game management stuff, that got England back into the game and then they pulled away a bit."

