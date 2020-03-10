Sam Costelow: Scarlets sign Wales Under-20 fly-half from Leicester Tigers

Sam Costelow (centre) inspired Wales Under-20s to a dramatic win over England last weekend

Scarlets have signed Wales Under-20 fly-half Sam Costelow from Leicester Tigers for next season.

Costelow, 19, has played 12 times for Wales Under-20s and was man of the match in the 23-22 Six Nations win over England last weekend.

He scored 18 points at Kingsholm, including a try and a match-winning drop goal.

Costelow also featured at both centre and scrum-half for Wales at the 2019 World U20 Championship in Argentina.

Born in Pencoed, he was part of the Ospreys U16s set-up before leaving Wales to study at Oakham School and play for the Tigers Academy.

He has won two English Academies League titles and has also been training with Wayne Pivac's senior Wales squad.

Costelow is excited about the move to back to Wales.

"Scarlets are a really good side who've been playing some great rugby which I think will suit me," he said.

"I feel it is the right move for me in how I am going to develop into the player I want to be and also to fulfil the targets and hopes I want to fulfil in my career.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunities that Leicester have provided me. I've learnt a huge amount there, especially from a player of the quality of George Ford."

Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels said: "We saw on Friday night at Kingsholm how much of a talent Sam is and we are delighted he has agreed to join the Scarlets.

"He is one of Welsh rugby's brightest prospects, highly regarded at Leicester and we are excited to be signing a player of his calibre and looking forward to seeing him develop his game as part of a strong pool of fly-halves at the Scarlets."

Scarlets' current outside-half options are Rhys Patchell, Dan Jones and Angus O'Brien.