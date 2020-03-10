Ireland women's and Under-20 Six Nations games against France postponed

Both Ireland and France's women have had two games postponed because of the coronavirus

The Six Nations has confirmed that Ireland women's and under-20 games against France scheduled for this weekend have also been postponed.

This follows Monday's announcement that the men's game between the countries had been called off because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Wales v Scotland men's and under-20 contests are now the only Six Nations games taking place this weekend.

There is no information yet on when matches will be rescheduled for.

"Discussions with unions and federations are ongoing as it is of the utmost importance to find suitable dates for rescheduled matches while respecting the values and integrity of our Championship," said a Six Nations statement.

Ireland's women were scheduled to play France in Lille on Sunday with the under-20 game down to take place in Perpignan on Friday.

It's the second successive postponements for the Ireland women and under-20s after their home games with Italy were also called off because of the coronavirus.

France's women have also now had two postponements after their game against Scotland last weekend was called off when one of the Scottish players contracted the virus.