Wales v Scotland: Neil Jenkins calls for Six Nations discipline

Media playback is not supported on this device Assistant coach Neil Jenkins says Wales are relieved their final Six Nations match against Scotland will go ahead

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 14 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, & BBC Radio 5 Live with text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales have been told to be disciplined when they finish their Six Nations against Scotland on Saturday.

The penultimate weekend of the tournament saw red cards for England centre Manu Tuilagi and France prop Mohamed Haouas, while Joe Marler and Courtney Lawes were cited.

"You've got to keep your discipline at this level," said Wales assistant coach Neil Jenkins.

It was also confirmed Wales lock Jake Ball needs shoulder surgery.

The Scarlets second-row will miss the next three months after picking up the injury at Twickenham, but full-back Leigh Halfpenny and wing George North should shrug off minor knocks.

England centre Manu Tuilagi is sent off against Wales in the 2020 Six Nations match at Twickenham

Marler was cited by an independent commissioner for the controversial first-half incident with Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones.

The England prop faces a disciplinary hearing on Thursday after being charged with "grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals". The shortest ban is 12 weeks, with a top-end level of 24 weeks or more, up to a maximum of 208.

"From my perspective the independent citing commissioner is dealing with that," said Jenkins.

"It's not what we want in the game, but it is what it is.

"They'll deal with it in the right manner and I've no doubt about that."

At the same hearing England lock Courtney Lawes has been cited for a dangerous tackle during his side's 33-30 victory, while Tuilagi will discover his punishment following a dangerous tackle on George North.

Media playback is not supported on this device Mohamed Haouas sent off for throwing a punch

Following the events Twickenham, France prop Haouas was dismissed for striking Jamie Ritchie in the face in his side's defeat at Murrayfield, which ended any hopes of a Grand Slam.

"Discipline is a massive part of any sport, but especially at the highest level of Test rugby," said Jenkins.

"You have to understand there are 15 players on either side that are right on the edge.

"You have to keep your discipline amongst it all as it can affect your team's performance. Rugby is incredibly tense, physical and unforgiving."

For the latest Welsh rugby union news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.