Rhys Davies: Former Wales Under-20 lock joins Ospreys from Bath

Rhys Davies (centre) has been coached at Bath by former Wales second-row Luke Charteris, who is line-out coach at the English Premiership club

Former Wales Under-20 lock Rhys Davies has signed a two-year deal to join Ospreys from Bath for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Davies, 21, was a product of the Ospreys academy system but left Wales aged 16 to attend Millfield School and linked up with Bath.

"I am from Swansea and have an emotional attachment to the Ospreys," said Davies.

"They are the side I grew up wanting to play for and now I have the chance."

During his time at Bath Davies worked with Toby Booth, who will become Ospreys head coach next season.

He is the fourth signing made by Ospreys for next season, along with scrum-half Rhys Webb, full-back Mat Protheroe and prop Nicky Thomas.

Davies will join Wales second-row trio Alun Wyn Jones, Bradley Davies and Adam Beard at Ospreys.

