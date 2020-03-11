Jack McGrath: Ulster prop signs two-year extension with province

McGrath has made 10 appearances for Ulster this season

Ulster prop Jack McGrath has signed a two-year contract extension with the province that will see him remain in Belfast until at least summer 2022.

McGrath, 30, has made 10 appearances since arriving from Leinster at the start of the season.

The British and Irish Lion, who has 56 Ireland caps, has enjoyed a strong start to life at his new side.

Ulster have qualified for the European Champions Cup quarter-finals and are firmly in the Pro14 play-off hunt.

"Jack's reliably strong performances and vast international experience make him a great asset to Ulster," said head coach Dan McFarland.

"By renewing the contracts of players such as Jack, we are continuing to strengthen our squad now, and also into the future, given the important leadership he provides for our young talent starting out in their careers."

McGrath and his Ulster team-mates are set to face Toulouse in their European quarter-final on 5 April, however the contest has been thrown into some doubt with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak putting question marks over many sporting events.

Ulster remain second in Pro14 Conference A, knowing that a top three finish will see them qualify for the play-offs.