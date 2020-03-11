Michael Fatialofa: Worcester Warriors to dedicate Harlequins game to injured forward

Michael Fatialofa joined Worcester Warriors in the summer of 2018

Worcester Warriors are to allow their home game with Harlequins on 11 April to act as a fundraiser for injured New Zealand-born forward Michael Fatialofa.

Fatialofa, 27, is slowly recovering from the serious neck injuries he received in a game against Saracens.

A fund to raise money for him was first opened for Fatialofa in January.

"Although Michael is making encouraging progress, the long-term prognosis is still uncertain," said Worcester managing director Peter Kelly.

"As a club Warriors have done a lot behind the scenes to offer practical support for Michael and his wife Tatiana in the difficult weeks that have followed Michael's injury. But it is clear that Michael and Tatiana will require some significant financial support.

Fatialofa suffered his injury just a minute after coming on at Allianz Park on 4 January and spent more than a fortnight in intensive care at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington in London before being transferred to Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire.