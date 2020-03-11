Cardiff Blues: Full-back Rhun Williams forced to retire aged 22

Rhun Williams made his senior Cardiff Blues debut in November 2016 against Treviso aged just 18

Cardiff Blues full-back Rhun Williams has been forced to retire at just 22.

Williams has failed to recover from a neck injury he sustained against Zebre two years ago.

Despite extensive rehabilitation with the region, the ex-Wales Under-20s player has been advised this is a career-ending injury.

"I have done everything I can to get back but unfortunately that's the specialist's advice," said Williams.

He suffered left sided peripheral nerve damage as he made a try-saving tackle in February 2018.

Williams began playing rugby at Caernarfon RFC before joining the Cardiff Blues academy in 2016, and went on to make 28 senior appearances for the region.

He also starred through Wales Under-20s' Grand Slam-winning Six Nations campaign in 2016, and was named in the Wales senior squad the following year after impressing on the regional stage.

"I'm disappointed to be given the news that I will be unable to return to rugby," said Williams.

"I'm very grateful for all the support I have had from everyone at Cardiff Blues during the last two years, but particularly the physios and medical department, Phil Davies from the WRPA and my teammates who have been superb."

Rhun Williams in action for Cardiff Blues against London Irish in February 2018

Cardiff Blues chief executive Richard Holland added: "It is with great disappointment Rhun has been advised to stop playing."

"We all saw the ability and potential Rhun possessed, but all the more impressive has been the way he has dealt with this injury and how hard he has worked to give himself every chance of returning.

"Unfortunately that wasn't to be but he remains part of our family and we will look to continue supporting him as he adapts to life outside of rugby.

"We wish him all the very best for the future."

For the latest Welsh rugby union news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.