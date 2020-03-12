Sam Lousi: Scarlets lock handed five-week ban

Sam Lousi was sent off against Munster

Scarlets second-row Sam Lousi has been banned for five weeks after being sent off for punching in the Pro14 defeat against Munster last month.

The Tongan lock was red carded after throwing punches at JJ Hanrahan and Fineen Wycherley in the 34th minute of the 29-10 loss on 29 February.

The 28-year-old was shown a red card by referee Mike Adamson and charged under Law 9.12.

Lousi is free to resume playing from midnight on 5 April, 2020.

It was an initial 10-week suspension but Lousi's previous clean disciplinary record, acceptance of his actions and remorse shown warranted a 50% reduction.

Scarlets signed Lousi from Hurricanes for the 2019-20 season after he had been a regular for the New Zealand Super Rugby side since making his debut in 2017 when he played against the British and Irish Lions.

Lousi, 28, had previously played for the Waratahs in Australia and rugby league for the New Zealand Warriors NRL team in his early rugby career before representing Tonga in the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

