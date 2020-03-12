Eddie Jones: RFU does not condone coach's referee comments

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Manu Tuilagi red card meant it was '13 against 16' - England boss Eddie Jones

The Rugby Football Union says it "does not condone" England coach Eddie Jones' comments about referee Ben O'Keeffe after the Six Nations win over Wales.

Jones said England had "13 players against 16" following Manu Tuilagi's sending-off in Saturday's 33-30 win.

The RFU has "made it clear that such comments are not in line with the values of the sport or the RFU".

"Eddie and the RFU regret any implication that O'Keeffe was biased," said RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney.

"The RFU does not condone comments that undermine the integrity of match officials."

O'Keeffe had a lengthy discussion with television match official Marius Jonker before sending Tuilagi off for a high tackle on George North that forced him in to touch as he attempted to score.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac described it as "the correct decision".