Six Nations 2020: Scotland make three changes to pack for Wales match

Six Nations 2020: Wales v Scotland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 14 March Time: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC TV, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Radio Scotland, updates on BBC Radio 5 live & text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Head coach Gregor Townsend has made three changes to Scotland's forward pack for Saturday's Six Nations match against Wales in Cardiff.

Hooker Stuart McInally comes in to the front row, with Exeter Chiefs' Sam Skinner added to the second row in front of McInally's Edinburgh team-mate Magnus Bradbury at number eight.

Glasgow Warriors pair Fraser Brown (hooker) and Scott Cummings (second row) start on the bench with Matt Fagerson, while Nick Haining is unavailable through illness.

The rest of the pack is unchanged from the team that beat France 28-17 at Murrayfield on Sunday.

With the same selection of backs for the third consecutive Test, the Scotland team has a familiar look, with props Rory Sutherland and Zander Fagerson, and flankers Jamie Ritchie and Hamish Watson among the 10 players to have started every match in this Six Nations.

Scotland's victory over Grand Slam-chasing France followed a win over Italy, those results coming after losses to England and Ireland.

Wales have only one win from their four matches in this year's championship, against Italy in Cardiff.

Scotland's back three comprises Stuart Hogg, Blair Kinghorn and Sean Maitland, with Glasgow Warriors half-backs Ali Price and Adam Hastings and their Scotstoun team-mate Sam Johnson at centre alongside Gloucester's Chris Harris.

Scotland: Hogg (capt); Maitland, Harris, Johnson, Kinghorn; Hastings, Price; Sutherland, McInally, Fagerson, Skinner, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, Bradbury.

Replacements: Brown, Dell, Nel, Cummings, Fagerson, Horne, Weir, Steyn.