Coronavirus: Schools' Cup final postponed as IRFU suspends rugby at all levels

Next week's Schools' Cup final between Royal School Armagh and Wallace High School has been postponed because of the spread of coronavirus.

The showpiece was due to take place at Kingspan Stadium on St Patrick's Day, but the IRFU has suspended rugby at all levels until 29 March.

Wallace beat holders Methodist College in their semi-final, while Armagh reached the final with a win over RBAI.

A new date for the Schools' Cup has not been announced.

In terms of the professional game, the governing body said that updates on when rugby will be resumed will from the tournament organisers.

"The Irish Rugby Football Union, together with Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster Rugby, have announced the suspension of all domestic rugby activity," the IRFU statement said.

"Future domestic rugby activity will be reviewed in line with government advice.

"All Rugby activities across clubs and schools , from minis to adult rugby, must now cease. While rugby clubs may wish to continue to operate facilities such as bars and function-rooms they must observe government restrictions in relation to the number of people that may attend indoor (no more than 100 people) and outdoor (no more than 500 people) events."

"We will work with clubs and schools to rearrange fixtures, such as the Schools' Cup finals."