Francois Louw: Bath's South African flanker to retire at end of season

Francois Louw helped South Africa beat England in last year's World Cup final

Bath flanker Francois Louw will retire at the end of the season following nine years with the club.

The 34-year-old, who won the World Cup last year with South Africa, has made 140 appearances for Bath.

Louw said: "Bath is a city that we call home now. My family and I have settled here and representing the club so many times has been one of many highlights.

"Whilst this has been an incredibly tough decision to make, the time does feel right to face a new challenge."

Louw, who has 76 international caps for South Africa, retired from international rugby after last year's World Cup win.

He made his Bath debut in October 2011 as he scored a try in a victory over Worcester Warriors.

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper said: "The contribution 'Flouw' has made to our club cannot be overstated.

"These characteristics will serve him well as he moves on from rugby and whilst we wish him the very best for his future, we will all miss him incredibly.

"Personally, I'm thrilled he has chosen to stay in Bath and will look forward to seeing him at the Rec as well as around the city."

Louw is expected to take a job in finance after qualifying as a financial advisor with the London Institute of Banking and Finance.