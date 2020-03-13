Sale Sharks: Exeter Chiefs centre Sam Hill to join on two-year deal from next season

Sam Hill has scored two tries in 10 Premiership appearances this season, both against London Irish

Exeter Chiefs centre Sam Hill will join fellow Premiership club Sale Sharks next season on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old has made more than 150 appearances for the Premiership leaders since his Chiefs debut in 2012.

"We're exceptionally pleased to have secured Sam's services for the foreseeable future," Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond said.

Academy graduate Hill came through the ranks with team-mates Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Nowell and Henry Slade.

"Sale are a club with huge ambition and a lot of quality in their squad," Hill said. "I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"I'm at a point in my career where I feel the time is right for a change of scenery and I was delighted when Steve Diamond approached me about signing."