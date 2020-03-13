Jersey Reds' Championship game with Nottingham is called off due to coronavirus fears

Jersey Reds lost to league leaders Newcastle Falcons in their last fixture

Jersey Reds' Championship game at Nottingham has been called off after two of the island side's players came into close contact with someone infected with coronavirus.

It is understood the two players were on the same flight back to Jersey from London Gatwick as the infected person.

The pair have not displayed any symptoms, but have been asked to self-isolate by the Jersey Health Authority.

Discussions on a new date for the game will take place in due course.

"This precautionary decision was taken in the interests of the health of all players and management in both teams as well as the public they would have come into contact with," a statement from Championship rugby read.

Jersey are currently seventh in the Championship, level on points with sixth-placed Nottingham.