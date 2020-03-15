Coronavirus: Scottish Rugby opens club hardship fund

All rugby in Scotland will stop from Sunday because of the coronavirus
Scottish Rugby has opened a £500,000 hardship fund to assist clubs facing financial problems as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body is also bringing forward collective club support payments, which exceed £500,000, by a month, to April from May.

All rugby in Scotland will halt from Sunday 15 March at 18:00 GMT.

"It is important we act now and provide tangible, practical support," said chief executive Mark Dodson.

"These are unprecedented times and we are acutely aware of the significant day-to-day financial challenges our member clubs will face in the coming weeks if fixtures cannot be resumed in the mid to long term and other planned fund-raising initiatives are curtailed."

Scottish Rugby will provide a link to the application process on their official website later this week.

