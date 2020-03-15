Coronavirus: Premiership Rugby set for 12-week suspension

Sunday's Premiership Rugby Cup final between Sale and Harlequins has been postponed

Premiership Rugby will consider a 12-week suspension of top-flight rugby at a special meeting about the coronavirus outbreak on Monday.

The clubs will discuss a range of potential next steps, including a four-week suspension and continuing play until government advice on mass gatherings changes.

However, there is a feeling among some clubs that pausing the season for a few weeks will not be an effective solution and they should impose a longer delay of 10 or 12 weeks.

Pro14 and Top14 have already been suspended due to coronavirus.

A decision on the future of Premiership Rugby is expected to be announced tomorrow following the emergency video conference meeting, while the organisers of the European Champions and Challenge Cups are also holding a meeting.

Sunday's Premiership Rugby Cup Final between Sale and Harlequins was postponed after a member of staff at one of the teams showed symptoms consistent with coronavirus and went into self-isolation.

In a statement announcing the decision on Friday night, Premiership Rugby said: "We're incredibly sorry to all the people who will be disappointed, however the welfare of fans, players and staff remains our first concern, and so we must postpone the game for now."

All Premiership Rugby teams are due to be in action next weekend, with nine rounds of matches still to play before the scheduled semi-finals and final in June.

Exeter lead after 13 games, and one source told BBC Sport that they should be "given the title with an asterisk".

Saracens have already been relegated this season, due to breaching salary cap rules, meaning the bottom of the table carries less importance than in a normal season.

However, the reigning European champions have qualified for the European Champions Cup quarter-finals, with their fixture against Leinster scheduled for 4 April.

It is expected that following European Professional Club Rugby's (EPCR) meeting tomorrow, the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup competitions will be postponed.