Wales Under-20s awaiting Junior World Championship decision

Wales Under-20s lost 52-17 against Scotland at Colwyn Bay's Eirias Stadium

Wales coach Gareth Williams is expecting a decision on the World Rugby Under-20 Championship within the coming weeks.

This year's Championship is scheduled to be held in Italy between 28 June and 18 July, featuring 12 countries.

Italy is the European country worst-affected by coronavirus, with over 1,400 so far losing their lives.

"I expect a decision will be made early April," Williams told S4C's Y Clwb Rygbi.

"Decisions will be made higher up than us within World Rugby and the (Welsh Rugby) Union.

"We're trying to put it to the back of our minds to be honest.

"It's a very unique situation and we just have to wait and see what the decision will be."

Italy declared a nationwide lockdown on 9 March.

New Zealand, Australia and Georgia are Wales' scheduled pool opponents, with Calvisano and Verona hosting their games.

Williams' side were heavily beaten on Friday by Scotland as both sides completed their Six Nations campaign behind closed doors at Colwyn Bay due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But the Championship is incomplete with the final round of games involving Ireland, France, England and Italy postponed.

