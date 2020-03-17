Neil Tunnah: Jersey Reds forwards coach to leave island side at end of season

Neil Tunnah signed a new one-year deal with Jersey Reds last year

Jersey Reds forwards coach Neil Tunnah will leave the club at the end of the current Championship season.

The 40-year-old has been coaching staff at the Reds since May 2017 and helped the side to two top-five finishes

"The club has played a huge part in my development as a coach at this stage of my career," Tunnah said.

"Over the course of the last three seasons I have been challenged to think and coach in ways that will shape my coaching for the rest of my career."

The Scot returned to Europe after seven years coaching in Australia to succeed Alex Rae as forwards coach at St Peter.

"While Neil has challenged and brought new ideas, he has also been a fantastic support to me during his time with the Reds," director of rugby Harvey Biljon told the club website.

"He has had a really positive influence on the players and enhanced our reputation of continuing to transition players from the Championship up to the Premiership."