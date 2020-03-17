Quiz: Can you name Wales' top 10 international try scorers?

Josh Adams scored seven tries at the Rugby World Cup but is not yet in Wales' top 10 try scorers list

Josh Adams was the top try scorer at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and, with 14 tries in 24 Wales internationals, he is already closing in on a place in the top 10 of the Welsh all-time list.

The Cardiff Blues wing, 24, scored three tries for Wales in this year's Six Nations before suffering an ankle injury against France which required surgery.

When he returns, Adams will need just three more tries to break into Wales' leading 10, but can you name the men he will be out to catch?